“If their defense costs and settlement costs are greater than their membership fees, it could be a death spiral.”
Jeffrey Schwartz, a New York-based bankruptcy expert, commenting on a new wave of sex-abuse accusations against Boy Scouts of America. — B8
Sanctuary city
Montpelier’s mayor, Anne Watson, says the Capital City would rise to accept immigrants sent there should President Trump’s tweeted threat come to pass. A3
