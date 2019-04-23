Looming wave of sex abuse cases poses threat to Boy Scouts

Boy Scouts salute as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the 2005 Boy Scout Jamboree in Bowling Green, Va.

 ap file photo

“If their defense costs and settlement costs are greater than their membership fees, it could be a death spiral.”

Jeffrey Schwartz, a New York-based bankruptcy expert, commenting on a new wave of sex-abuse accusations against Boy Scouts of America. — B8

Sanctuary city

Montpelier’s mayor, Anne Watson, says the Capital City would rise to accept immigrants sent there should President Trump’s tweeted threat come to pass. A3

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.