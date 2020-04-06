Unproven drug
Trump administration keeps up promotion of an unproven anti-malaria medication despite American Medical Association admonitions about risks of severe side-effects including blindness and heart failure. B8
PM hospitalized
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to an intensive care unit with coronavirus disease-19 just a day after he was admitted to London’s St. Thomas Hospital for what he described as routine tests. A7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.