“Regrettably, we have reached a decision that it is impossible in the IWC to seek the coexistence of states with different views.”
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, upon announcing that his country would leave the International Whaling Commission to resume commercial whaling despite moratorium in place since the 1980s. - A9
Stocks surge
Gains in technology companies, retailers, health care and internet stocks drove the broad rally, which gave the benchmark S&P 500 index some breathing room. A7
Two-wheeling
Castleton University junior Andrew Borden soared to his best finish yet recently at the Cyclocross Nationals in Louisville and he did it in the mud. A lot of mud. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.