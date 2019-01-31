“They are not well. Their bodies are really weak, they can’t talk and they have been hospitalized, back and forth. They want to know why they are still in the jail and want to get their rights.”
Amrit Singh, whose two nephews from the Indian state of Punjab have been on hunger strike for about a month. — B8
Drug sales
A Brandon man, if convicted of the felony charge of assisting in the sale of heroin from his home, could face 7 years behind bars. A3
Rivalries past
A look back at the Rutland County rivalry between College of St. Joseph, Castleton University and Green Mountain College following the announcement of GMC’s closing. B1
Frigid temps
The record low temperatures that have held much of the Midwest in a historic deep freeze will undergo a dramatic upward swing of as much as 80 degrees within days. B4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.