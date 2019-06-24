POMPEO
Buy Now

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets with King Salman on Monday at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

 ap photo/

In the news

The board of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce has named Edward Larson as the interim successor for outgoing President Bill Moore, and appointed a search committee to find a permanent replacement. A3

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks Monday with Middle Eastern leaders about countering the military threat from Iran by building a broad, global coalition. B5

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.