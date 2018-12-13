Tourney time

Proctor, Otter Valley boys basketball teams victorious in Bob Abrahamson Tournament action. B1

VPA awards

Rutland Herald and Times Argus take home awards at the Vermont Press Association’s annual meeting in Montpelier. A2

Apple in Austin

Apple plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, that will create at least 5,000 jobs ranging from engineers to call-center agents. A7

Bomb hoax

Reported bomb threats in Vermont were among numerous nationwide that have been deemed a hoax by law enforcement. B8

