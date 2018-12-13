Tourney time
Proctor, Otter Valley boys basketball teams victorious in Bob Abrahamson Tournament action. B1
VPA awards
Rutland Herald and Times Argus take home awards at the Vermont Press Association’s annual meeting in Montpelier. A2
Apple in Austin
Apple plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, that will create at least 5,000 jobs ranging from engineers to call-center agents. A7
Bomb hoax
Reported bomb threats in Vermont were among numerous nationwide that have been deemed a hoax by law enforcement. B8
