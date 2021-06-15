CU summer
The Shrine Maple Super Bowl football game is one of the many athletic activities happening at Castleton University this summer. B1
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 15, 2021 @ 10:41 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.