“Nine-year-olds don’t know that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. They don’t know people die and don’t come back to life. I don’t know if 9-year-olds can form intent to commit murder.”
Gus Kostopoulos, a former prosecutor-turned-juvenile defense lawyer in Chicago, commenting on murder and arson charges against a 9-year-old boy after a fire in a mobile home park killed five people. — A10
Biden speaks out
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in a New Hampshire speech, said President Trump is “shooting holes in the Constitution” and should be impeached. A9
