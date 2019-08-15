“There’s no reason to prevent members of Congress, including critical ones, from coming, seeing and learning, offering them every possible briefing.”
Dan Shapiro, U.S. ambassador to Israel under President Barack Obama, commenting on the decision by Israel, encouraged by the Trump administration, not to allow U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., to travel to Israel. — A10
New season
Rutland’s Paramount Theatre announces its lineup of headliners through May 2020. A3
Dem dropout
Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper ended his long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, saying he will return to his home state and might challenge Republican Cory Gardner for his U.S. Senate seat. A6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.