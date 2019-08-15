“There’s no reason to prevent members of Congress, including critical ones, from coming, seeing and learning, offering them every possible briefing.”

Dan Shapiro, U.S. ambassador to Israel under President Barack Obama, commenting on the decision by Israel, encouraged by the Trump administration, not to allow U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., to travel to Israel. — A10

New season

Rutland’s Paramount Theatre announces its lineup of headliners through May 2020. A3

Dem dropout

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper ended his long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, saying he will return to his home state and might challenge Republican Cory Gardner for his U.S. Senate seat. A6

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.