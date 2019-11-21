“A day in which the attorney general decides to serve an indictment against a seated prime minister for serious crimes of corrupt governance is a heavy and sad day, for the Israeli public and for me personally.”
Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in comments upon indicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. — B10
CBD boom
Hemp cultivation lures farmers who hope the plant, fully legalized nationally, source of the compound CBD, will be a financial success after years of disappointing profits with other crops. A7
