“I think it’s historic because this generation of artists — 70 to 80 and into their 90s — is unique in the history of the world.”
77Arts curator Bill Ramage, of Rutland, in a Talking Pictures video about the exhibition of artwork by more than 65 Vermont artists set to open Saturday at the city’s 77 Gallery. — A5
Nominees OK’d
The Board of Aldermen approved all nominees put forward by Mayor David Allaire for city administration jobs. A3
At loggerheads
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, Texas, face off as rival suitors in wooing the much-sought after youth demographic. A3
