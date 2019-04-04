Perception sharpened by experience

Bill Ramage of Rutland, curator of 77 Arts in Rutland, talks about the massive new group art exhibition, “70+: Gero-Transcendence” set to open Saturday at 77 Gallery, not coincidentally at 77 Grove St. Ramage says the exhibition space in the building might well be the largest art exhibition space in Vermont. The show, on two floors of the building, features more than 300 works of art — painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, printmaking, dioramas — created by more than 65 Vermont artists, all of whom have achieved 70 years or more of survival upon this beautiful planet Earth. About the show, Ramage says, “I think it’s historic because this generation of artists, 70 to 80 and into their 90s, is unique in the history of the world.” The generation, he says, is the last to remember the world before television, before the atomic bomb. Opening reception at the gallery is set for Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit bit.ly/0406BillRamage to see a video of Ramage discussing art, culture, the artists and the exhibition he has assembled.