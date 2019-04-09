“It also bears repeating, separating children from their parents entails significant risk of psychological harm.”
Jonathan White, the career civil servant tasked by Health and Human Services with helping to reunify children separated from their parents at the border. — B4
RHS honored
For the third year in a row, Rutland High School students have been judged Best Overall Team at the statewide Mock Trial conference held at Vermont Law School. A2
NYC order
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio has ordered mandatory vaccinations in a city that has seen 250 new cases of measles among city residents since September. B6
