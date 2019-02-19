We need to talk about the legacy of white supremacy in our country and ask our children to consider how they benefit from it.
Editorial, A4
Get back
Three incumbents on the city Board of Aldermen hope to be re-elected at town meeting to serve another go-around. A3
Infinity, beyond
President Donald Trump signs document instructing his defense secretary to create a Space Force within the existing Air Force. Outer space, he says, is the “next step.” A10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.