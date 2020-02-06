“Part of the evolution of our society involves understanding that justice is not synonymous with vengeance, because vengeance disregards the essential humanity in all of us and brutalizes us all.”
David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer representing Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, in the federal case accusing Crusius of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans on Aug. 3 in the border city of El Paso, Texas. — B4
Southern storms
A powerful winter storm raked the Deep South on Thursday with high winds, rain and floods that killed two people and injured several more across a dozen states. A10
