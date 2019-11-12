Stuff-A-Bus
Annual local food drive set to begin Thursday at Rutland Intermediate School, then move to Price Chopper through Saturday to collect non-perishable food items. A2
Jokes for folks
Deadpan comic Steven Wright is set for a Friday show at Burlington’s Flynn Center. Tickets still available. A5
