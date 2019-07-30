“To suggest that I would lie under oath and make up an allegation of sexual assault because of my combat injury is disgusting.”
Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser, the officer who accused Air Force Gen. John Hyten of a series of unwanted sexual advances in 2017. Hyten is the Trump administration nominee for vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. — B4
Violation notice
The state says shoreline work commenced in June along Beaver Pond in Proctor without proper permits. A2
Dog comes home
Otis, the bulldog spooked by fireworks who disappeared into the West Rutland woods, has been found after three weeks. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.