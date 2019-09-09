In the news
A former Peoples Academy teacher is suing Lamoille South Supervisory Union’s superintendent, claiming wrongful termination. A3
President Donald Trump says U.S. peace talks with the Taliban are now “dead,” one day after he abruptly canceled a secret meeting he had arranged with Taliban and Afghan leaders aimed at ending America’s longest war. A5
Fifty U.S. states and territories, led by Texas, have announced an investigation into Google’s “potential monopolistic behavior.” B4
Sports
Four players scored at least one touchdown for the U-32 football team on the way to a 49-20 victory over Mill River at Norwich University. B1
