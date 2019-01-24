“It’s a fog with no end in sight. People are just going home and nesting, trying to conserve resources.”
Michael Northern, restaurant executive in the Huntsville, Alabama area near an Army base that’s home to 70 federal agencies, about how the continuing government shutdown affects his business. — A7
Winter roads
Gordon Dritschilo talks with Public Works Commissioner, Jeff Wennberg about the lesser traveled but perhaps not as well plowed Rutland roads. A2
