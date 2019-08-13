“They’re rolling things back to an age that no longer exists, trying to prop up the coal industry.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose state joined 21 others in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants. — B4
Changes due
A federal judge has ordered changes, including injunctions against solitary confinement and other disciplinary procedures at a state-run juvenile detention center. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.