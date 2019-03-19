Football photo - Adeline Praud story
Kids enjoy a game of football while waiting for the Rutland Halloween Parade last year. Artist Adeline Praud plans a documentary that centers on the Rutland community. Praud says Rutland’s resilience will be an important focus of the project.

 Photo by Adeline Praud

“He didn’t appear to me to be facing any challenges or mental impairment, other than holding fairly extreme views.”

Attorney Richard Peters, who was assigned to represent the man accused in the Christchurch, New Zealand, massacre that left 50 Muslim worshipers, men, women, children, dead at their mosque.  - B8

Plea deal

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is offered a plea deal to plead guilty of soliciting, perform 100 hours of community service and attend classes about the ills of prostitution. A2

Camera eye

A French photographer has taken up an extended role as artist in residence at Rutland's 77 Gallery to produce a documentary about the resilience of Rutland people. B3

