“We’re not really in a competition against each other. We’re in a race against a pandemic virus, and we really need as many players in that race as possible.”
Dr. Andrew Pollard, leader of the University of Oxford’s vaccine study, told The Associated Press.
Vaccine push
About 100 research groups across the globe, researchers and volunteers, are pursuing vaccines with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. A10
Camera man
Wildlife photographer and Green Mountain Power executive Steve Costello turns his lens to capture some of the variety of Vermont’s feathered residents. A2
Beating Corona
Iceland, Nordic island nation with a population of 364,134, has claimed victory over its coronavirus outbreak and is moving toward reopening schools, salons and other businesses after 6 weeks of lockdown. A9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.