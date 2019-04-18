“It’s not about returning to the harshest phase of the special period of the ’90s. But we always have to be ready for the worst.”
Communist Party leader Raul Castro, speaking about the shortages afflicting Cubans after changes in the balance of Latin American power. — B8
Teen cadets
A local program seeks young recruits to train for future law enforcement positions. A3
Burning up
Americans burned a record amount of fossil fuels in 2018 as worries grow about compromised climate. A6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.