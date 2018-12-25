“Since midnight Saturday, more than 800,000 public servants and their families have been told not to expect their next paycheck for the foreseeable future.”
Editorial — A4
2nd child dies
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody in New Mexico early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities said, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month. A7
Slaters win again
The Slaters followed up Friday night’s 38-30 win over Mount Abraham with a 54-30 victory over Mill River on Saturday night to push their record to 4-2. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.