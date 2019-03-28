“I couldn’t believe how readily available pharmaceutical drugs were.”

New York social worker Justin Sangeorge, who became addicted to OxyContin when after a dental procedure, he received a prescription for the opioid painkiller. — B8

Starting young

Every year Killington Elementary School 4th-graders head for the sugar bush to learn first-hand how to harvest and boil down Vermont’s favorite sweetener. A2

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.