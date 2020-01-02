“There hasn’t been a sense of urgency.”
Resident Violet Donoghue, who has lived for 31 years on Bon Brae Street in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, where toxic PCBs have poisoned some local soil, water and fish at nearby Lake St. Clair. — B4
Smoke-free U-Haul
U-Haul International has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products, in more than 20 states nationwide. A3
Castro quits race
The sole Latino Democratic Party candidate for president, Julián Castro, of San Antonio, Texas, ended his campaign after a yearlong run. B8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.