“That weapon could not be sold in California. That weapon cannot be imported into the state of California.”
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks to reporters about the weapon that killed two children and a man at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, on Sunday. — B8
Child testifies
A 7-year-old appeared in court to testify against the man he accused of sexual assault. A3
The Scene
Free stuff abounds in the summertime, from free family movies at the Paramount Theatre, and music concerts in Main Street Park. A7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.