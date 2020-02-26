High times ahead
The Vermont House on Wednesday advanced a bill to tax and regulate marijuana sales in the state by a vote of 90-54, after the Senate passed legislation last spring. B3
US 'Very ready'
President Donald Trump puts Vice President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation's response to the Coronavirus threat. A9
'Peter Pan Jr.'
A reworking of James M. Barrie's classic tale about kids who never grow up, buffoonish pirates, ticking crocodiles and native culture comes to Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon this weekend in Rutland Youth Theatre's new production. B5
