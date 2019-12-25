“I talked with him yesterday, and he is fine. He will be making his rounds again this Christmas.”
Former President John F. Kennedy, in a private response to 8-year-old Michelle Rochon, of Marine City, Michigan, who had written the president in 1961 about her concern for the safety of Santa Claus in the shadow of a Soviet nuclear weapons test above the Arctic Circle. A3
Shrek sings
Auditions will be held the second week in January for Paramount Players’ second home-grown musical production, “Shrek the Musical,” in collaboration with Grace Congregational Church. B5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.