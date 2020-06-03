“That is a symbol for so many people, black and otherwise of a time gone by of hate and oppression and being made to feel less than.”
Jay Jones, of Norfolk, Virginia, commenting on Virginia's decision to take down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. - A8
FQW
Cat Heatley, of Rutland, talks about how the pandemic has affected her life and her thoughts about self-isolation. A5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.