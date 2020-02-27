“Eventually we’re going to get to a place where this fear, it’s something that we get used to living with, the same way we got used to living with the threat of living with terrorism.”
Elaine Stokes, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, commenting on the effect of worldwide coronavirus outbreaks on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 1,200 points Thursday. A7
New VISION
Rutland’s Project VISION, which combines neighborhood activism with smarter policing, is seeking to clarify and reset its goals and mission for the future. A3
Town meeting
A four-page, town-by-town guide to polling places, issues, candidates for Town Meeting Day 2020 in Rutland County. B5-8
