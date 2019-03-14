“I’m sure he will not be happy with my vote. But I’m a United States senator and feel my job is to stand up for the Constitution.”
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is up for re-election next year in a state that values political independence, upon voting to reject President Trump’s emergency declaration. — B4
Nominee
Greta Thunberg, 16, of Sweden, leader of Youth Strike for Climate, who is an inspiration for students across the globe, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. B3
Public report
The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously for a resolution to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe public. A6
