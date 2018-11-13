“I’ve been doing this job for 31 years, and probably in the last five, maybe seven years, every year seems to get worse.”
California Fire Chief Scott Jalbert, addressing raging wildfires in his state. — B8
Big show
Otter Valley’s fall musical production “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” featuring a musical score by George and Ira Gershwin, opens Thursday for a weekend run. A3
e-Cig crackdown
Juul Labs says they will curtail sales of some flavored e-cigarettes ahead of a U.S. government crackdown on sales to underaged smokers. A7
