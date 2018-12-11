“The Trump administration has just given a big Christmas present to polluters.”
Bob Irvin, president of the American Rivers environmental nonprofit, after the EPA signs an order withdrawing protections from waterways and wetlands. — A6
So far, so good
The Rutland boys basketball team continues its win streak with a 67-60 victory over Mount Mansfield. B1
