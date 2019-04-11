“How many lawyers and how much time does it take for Secretary Mnuchin to understand that ‘shall’ means ‘shall’?”
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, commenting on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s assertion that release of President Trump’s tax returns, as subpoenaed by Congress, is an illegal violation of the president’s privacy. — B4
Movie nights
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters says the new Center Street Marketplace Park will be venue for a number of public events including return of outdoor movie night this summer. A2
Military coup
Sudan’s military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir on Thursday after months of bloody protests over his repressive 30-year rule. B8
