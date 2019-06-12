“Mandatory reporting is not always happening, and beneficiaries deserve to be better protected.”
Gloria Jarmon, head of the inspector general’s audit division, responding the lack of more detailed reporting about nursing home neglect and abuse of elders. — A9
Park vandalism
Patrick Farrow’s bronze sculpture, “The Leash,” in Depot Park has once again been vandalized by person or persons unknown. A3
Summer picnics
This week’s The Scene presents a rundown of free summer concerts and picnic opportunities from Rutland and Brandon to Fair Haven, featuring musical acts for every taste. B5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.