“A major species extinction event, compromising planetary integrity and Earth’s capacity to meet human needs, is unfolding.”
The sixth Global Environment Outlook, a report released Wednesday at a U.N. conference in Nairobi, Kenya, warns of a dire future. — A6
Foot run over
A Fair Haven teenager is facing a felony charge after police say he ran over another person’s foot in the parking lot of a local convenience store. A3
The Scene
Students involved in Mill River Union High School’s popular annual musical Bistro will this year focus on Broadway with a program of show tunes. B5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.