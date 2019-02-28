Meeting Guide
Get ready for town meeting with our 2019 Town Meeting Guide. B5
Tiny house
Eighth-graders at Rutland Middle School are hard at work on designing a tiny house to be built by Stafford Tech students next summer, but first they need a zoning variance from the city. A3
Summit ends
President Trump ends his Hanoi summit meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un earlier than expected when the two cannot find amicable agreement. A6
