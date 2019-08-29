“By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees.”

The Justice Department’s inspector general has released a report detailing FBI policy violations allegedly committed by former FBI director James Comey. — A6

City stabbing

Javon E. Wright, 34, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court Thursday on a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. A2

