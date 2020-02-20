“All three legs of the (nuclear weapons) triad need to be modernized, and it’s critical if we’re going to maintain a strategic deterrent.”
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, in North Dakota on Wednesday during his first-ever visit to a nuclear missile field, to promote the Trump administration’s multibillion-dollar plan for a top-to-bottom modernization of the nuclear arsenal. — B8
Recognition
U.S. medical schools are realizing LGBTQ people are underrepresented among ranks of health care professionals and have taken steps to create classroom curricula to make up for shortcomings. A2
Stone sentenced
Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to more than three years in prison Thursday for obstructing a congressional investigation. B4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.