“Greed and inhumanity appear not to be linked to any socio-economic theory, but to humanity itself.”
Editorial, A4
In the news
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is proposing a criminal justice overhaul that aims to cut the nation’s prison population in half. A2
A Barre City crew is working to repair the fractured section of 10-inch water main that began spewing water near the entrance to Dollar General on North Main Street Saturday morning. A3
Sports
Former Spaulding boys soccer coach Rob Moran is returning to the pitch, this time to coach the Crimson Tide girls team. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.