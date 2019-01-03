College plan
Dartmouth’s sex misconduct scandal prompts plan to create an environment free from “the abuse of power.” B4
Saudis on trial
Saudi Arabia announced Thursday it will seek the death penalty for five suspects in the Oct. 2 slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. B8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.