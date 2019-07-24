Family Room 2

Actors in a recent rehearsal for Marble Valley Players’ Julius Caesar.

 Photo by Meg Kemble

Bard is back

Marble Valley Players will present Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” at West Rutland Town Hall Theatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 with a Sunday, Aug. 4 matinee at 2 p.m. B5

