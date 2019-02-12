2 - Jacob James

Jacob James, second-grader at Northwest Elementary School, posts a paper heart in the window of Speak Easy Cafe.

 Robert Layman / Staff Photo

Be mine

Second-graders from two Rutland schools decorate downtown businesses with Valentine hearts. See a full page of photos. A5

‘El Chapo’ guilty

Mexico’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was convicted Tuesday of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation. B8

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.