“Where would you find a company in this whole world that went through such a devastating attack and came out like a phoenix?”
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, of Saudi Arabia, in comments about the state-owned oil concern, Saudi Aramco, which was the target of weekend attacks. — B4
Cokie Roberts
Pioneering journalist Cokie Roberts, who chronicled Washington from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump on NPR and ABC News has passed at age 75. A6
