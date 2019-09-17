“Where would you find a company in this whole world that went through such a devastating attack and came out like a phoenix?”

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, of Saudi Arabia, in comments about the state-owned oil concern, Saudi Aramco, which was the target of weekend attacks. — B4

Cokie Roberts

Pioneering journalist Cokie Roberts, who chronicled Washington from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump on NPR and ABC News has passed at age 75. A6

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.