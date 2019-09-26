Focus on falls
Falls are a leading cause of fatal injury for senior citizens. A Saturday event at Rutland’s Godnick Adult Center will shine a light on falls and how to prevent them. Free snacks will be available. a2
Gun charge
A local man, who pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun-related charge, might avoid further jail time if he successfully completes the federal drug court program. A3
Going solar
More regional schools will make use of solar energy going forward using abandoned slate-quarry properties to site arrays. a3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.