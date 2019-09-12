“As if we did not have enough things to worry about. How about high-tech neighborhood watches that actually infringe on our civil liberties?”
Editorial, A4
In the news
Green Mountain Power unveils program that includes solar panels from Tesla, two Powerwall batteries and an option to buy an electric car at a low and fixed cost. A2
A family is suing the Green Mountain school district and officials for allegedly failing to protect their children after one reported being raped by another student. A3
Sports
Division II football rivals are set to clash heading into the weekend. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.