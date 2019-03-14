“This week’s actions send a strong message: Americans can no longer stand for the erosion of institutional checks and balances in the face of creeping authoritarianism.”
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to make southern swing to South Carolina in a bid to win over voters that opted for Hillary Clinton last time around. A2
A comment made by a school board member during a presentation by students looking to raise the Black Lives Matter flag at Rutland High School has drawn criticism. A3
Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke made the long anticipated announcement that he would run for the presidency in 2020. B5
