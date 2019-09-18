“You can’t get serious about climate change unless you are serious about vehicle emissions. This is such a pivotal moment in the history of the climate change debate.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, commenting on the Trump administration intention to strike down California’s authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators. — A10
Lives saved
A worker who led at least a dozen people out of a building to safety just before a gas explosion is being praised as a hero. A2
Think of others
John Halligan, who lost his 13-year-old son to suicide in 2003, spoke to Rutland Middle School students about dangers of bullying and urged compassion. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.