“We have seen what we thought was unseeable. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole.”
Sheperd Doeleman, of Harvard University, leader of the project to actually photograph a black hole, 53 million light years away from Earth. — A6
Family room
Gypsy Reel, the Celtic-infused world-music band from Ludlow, is set to play the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. B5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.