“The longer consumers are stuck at home and workers can’t get to their jobs, the greater the structural damage to the U.S. economy.”
Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group, on prospects for a quick economic recovery when the pandemic subsides. — B2
Bright star
A star in the night sky can still inspire hope during a pandemic, even if it’s a man-made star on the roof of Rutland Regional Medical Center. A3
Tough call
Doubtless it was no surprise, nonetheless a shock Wednesday when Vermont Mountaineers General Manager Brian Gallagher said the Mountaineers will not compete in the 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League. B1
Five Questions
Melissa Story, of Montpelier, answers five questions about how she’s coping with isolation during the season of the coronavirus pandemic. B8
